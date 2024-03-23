LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

