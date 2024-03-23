LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 221,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.