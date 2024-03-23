LVW Advisors LLC Sells 562,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,158 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 576,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,742. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

