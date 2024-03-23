Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD opened at $327.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

