MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

TSE:MAG opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

