Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62. 122,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Main BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Main BuyWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Main BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

