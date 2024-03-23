Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.26. 127,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 362,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

