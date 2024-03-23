Malaga Financial Co. (MLGF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 2nd

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Shares of MLGF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

