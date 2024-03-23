Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Critical Contrast

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manhattan Associates and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 2 3 0 2.60 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $231.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Coro Global.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Coro Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $928.72 million 16.63 $176.57 million $2.82 88.95 Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 19.01% 84.08% 30.65% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Coro Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Coro Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

