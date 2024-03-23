Mantle (MNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $170.66 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.79596834 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $244,404,622.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

