Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $214.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $200.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

