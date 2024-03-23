Mark Hipp Sells 1,875 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $83.35 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

