Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.78 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

