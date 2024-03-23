Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.91. 5,355,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,525,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.