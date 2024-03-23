McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $2,789,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. 1,577,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

