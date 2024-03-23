McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

