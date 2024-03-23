McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $282.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.