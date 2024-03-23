McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

