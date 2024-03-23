McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 179.7% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $321.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

