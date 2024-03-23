McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $403,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

