McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

