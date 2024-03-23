McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

XSW stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $157.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

