McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

