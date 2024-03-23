Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

