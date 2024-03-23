MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,571.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,504.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.