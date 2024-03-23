Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $229,692.78

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and $229,692.78 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,333,314 coins and its circulating supply is 26,243,138 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,333,314 with 26,243,138 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23720954 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $228,077.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.