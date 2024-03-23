MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th (NYSEARCA:FLYD)

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLYD opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.