MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 7.49 and last traded at 7.42. Approximately 17,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 90,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.29.
MISUMI Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.89.
About MISUMI Group
MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.
