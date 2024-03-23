Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.10

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 2538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.