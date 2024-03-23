Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.10

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 2538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.