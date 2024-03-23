Mizuho Begins Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $258.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average of $215.46. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

