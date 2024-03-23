Mizuho Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.09.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.