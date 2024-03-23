Mizuho Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

AMH stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after buying an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,197,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 377,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

