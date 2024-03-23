Mizuho Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $205.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Hess stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,832,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,588,956,000 after buying an additional 322,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.