Mizuho Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

