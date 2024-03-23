MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 892,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,447. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

