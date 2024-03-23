MKT Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 298,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

