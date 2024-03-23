MKT Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

