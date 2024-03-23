MKT Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $28.92 on Friday, hitting $3,239.32. 101,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,866.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2,680.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,636,500. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

