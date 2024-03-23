MKT Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.