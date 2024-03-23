MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.