MKT Advisors LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

