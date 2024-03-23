MKT Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

WPC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

