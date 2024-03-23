MKT Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Sempra stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,646. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

