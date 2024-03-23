MKT Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $120.15. 595,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

