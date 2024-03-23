MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 2,466,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,992. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

