Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $129,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 15,458 shares of company stock worth $159,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

