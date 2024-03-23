Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $434.21 million and $13.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00084434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,201,755 coins and its circulating supply is 848,244,702 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

