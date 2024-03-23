Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

