Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $401.32 and last traded at $404.44. 15,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 202,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

