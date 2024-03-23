Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,996 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.48. 126,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,253. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.84 and a 52 week high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.